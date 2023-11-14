Where is the largest active volcano in the world?

Hawaii's Mauna Kea volcano is taller at 33,500 feet. However, Mauna Loa is much larger by volume, according to the USGS.
Map notes the locations of Mauna Loa, along with nearby sister volcano Kilauea.
Mauna Loa is so massive that the sea floor caves in another 5 miles from the weight of the volcano.
How many times has Mauna Loa erupted?
Including the most recent eruption in November 2022, Mauna Loa has erupted 34 times since its first well-documented eruption in 1843, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
HILO, HAWAII - DECEMBER 04: In an aerial view, lava shoots up from a fissure of Mauna Loa Volcano as it erupts on December 05, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano on December 5, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in almost 40 years, the biggest active volcano in the world erupted prompting an emergency response on the Big Island. (Photo by Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)
The Mauna Loa Volcano is seen from the air near Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on December 12, 2022. - US Geological Survey announced on December 11 that Mauna Loa, the worlds largest active volcano, which began to erupt on November 28th, currently has greatly reduced lava output and volcanic gas emissions with the main flow totally inactive.
In an aerial view, a helicopter flies past as lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano on December 7, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in almost 40 years, the biggest active volcano in the world erupted prompting an emergency response on the Big Island. (Photo by Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, lava continues to erupt from the Mauna Loa volcano on December 7, 2022 in Hawaii.
Mauna Loa eruption in Hawaii.
In an aerial view, lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano on December 7, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in almost 40 years, the biggest active volcano in the world erupted prompting an emergency response on the Big Island. (Photo by Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)
An aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2022 of Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone where eruptions continue. (Image: Hawaii Civil Air Patrol/USGS)
People stand on the side of the road to photograph the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on December 04, 2022 near Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
An image showing lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing blebs of liquid rock into the air.
A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 29, 2022 in Hawaii, United States.
This type of volcano is typically the largest on Earth and covers a broad swath of terrain.
Volcanologists say the great width of these volcanoes is a result of thin lava flows. Eruptions are not considered to be eruptive and usually rank low on the VEI. Threats from landslides and volcanic smog are usually significant for these types of volcanoes.