Hawaiian volcano Kilauea spews lava high into air in majestic fountain display

KILAUEAU, Hawaii – The raw energy and intensity in the eruption of Kilauea volcano was captured on video Monday by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The lava bursting from Hawaii's Big Island volcano's Halemaumau crater marks the third eruption this year.

"Watch as a lava fountain bursts from a degassing area in the eastern portion of Halemaʻumaʻu crater," the USGS said in a stoical media post along with the video.

On Monday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reduced the Kilauea alert levels from "Warning/Red" to "Watch/Orange."

Kilauea's eruption started on Sunday at 3:13 p.m. HST as increased earthquake activity and changes in ground deformation patterns were noted at the summit, the USGS said.

Officials say that the continuing eruption is expected to stay within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and not go beyond the caldera. The HVO has not noticed any changes in activity in other parts of Kilauea and predicts that the eruption will stay confined to the summit region.

How to watch Kilauea volcano erupt live

The HVO has several cameras livestreaming activity from different areas of Kilauea, which operate 24 hours a day.