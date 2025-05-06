Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Very large hail, possibly strong tornadoes likely to slam Texas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms likely to slam Texas with very large hail, possibly strong tornadoes

Severe thunderstorms are likely Tuesday across parts of the southern Plains and into the lower Mississippi Valley. Some storms will be capable of producing severe wind gusts, large to very large hail and tornadoes. Strong tornadoes (EF-2 or higher) will be possible.

The FOX Forecast Center said more than 50 million people in the country will face a severe weather threat, but just over 3 million in southeastern Texas have been placed in a Level 3 out of 5 threat, which includes areas just north of Houston and just south of Waco .

By Wednesday morning, the remaining storms will shift into South Texas, posing severe wind gusts and a large hail threat.

A look at the severe storm threat in the South on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Child swept away by floodwaters, home struck by lightning as severe weather slams Texas

First responders in Texas are continuing their search for a child who was swept away by floodwaters as other teams raced to extinguish a fire at a home that was struck by lightning when severe weather and torrential rain swept across the region on Monday.

According to the Brenham Fire Department , swift-water rescue teams were called to an area near Fireman’s Park in Brenham on Monday afternoon to investigate reports that a child had been swept away by quickly rising water. Officials said several people tried to help the unidentified 10-year-old girl, but were unsuccessful.

First responders, too, needed to be rescued after they were swept downstream while trying to help rescue her.

Flash flood threat grows in New York City area as Northeast gets hammered by rounds of rain, thunderstorms

Parts of the Northeast remain stuck in a rainy pattern on Tuesday that could lead to flash flooding.

A Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat covers parts of northeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, much of New York and large portions of New England.

Some of the heaviest rain is forecast along the Connecticut coastline, with at least 3 inches of rain expected through Wednesday before things finally begin to dry out.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Sperm whale euthanized after beaching on South Carolina coast

A sperm whale has been euthanized after beaching itself on the coast of South Carolina over the weekend.

The whale, which was believed to be a juvenile, grabbed attention after it was spotted on a beach on Hilton Head Island . According to town leaders, NOAA officials and marine mammal experts were quick to help comfort the whale as people began rescue efforts.

