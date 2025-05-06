Tornado Watch issued for Houston, Austin as Texas braces for potentially dangerous storms, flooding

DALLAS – A multiday severe weather and flash flood threat continues on Tuesday, with millions of people across Texas and Louisiana bracing for storms that could produce baseball-sized hail, strong tornadoes and potentially life-threatening flooding.

The risk comes as search and rescue crews continue to look for a 10-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters, and as first responders raced to extinguish a fire after a home was struck by lightning.

A three-hour radar loop. Red shaded areas represent Tornado Watches, while yellow shaded areas represent Severe Thunderstorm Watches. Tornado Warnings are indicated by a red box. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Green boxes indicate Flash Flood Warnings.

The severe weather threat continued overnight and into Tuesday morning, with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings issued in portions of Texas.

A Tornado Watch was issued for more than 10 million people in Texas, including cities such as Houston, Waco and Austin, and it will remain in effect until 4 p.m. CT.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm threat on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Forecasters with NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) believe the highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday will be found across a large swath of Texas and Louisiana.

Tens of millions of people have been placed in a Level 2 risk of severe weather on the SPC’s 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This threat zone includes cities such as Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Arlington in Texas.

A Level 3 out of 5 risk includes nearly 4 million people in cities like Beaumont, College Station, The Woodlands, Bryan and Temple.

This graphic shows the tornado threat on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Very large hail, strong tornadoes (EF-2 or higher) and damaging wind gusts are all possible within any storms that ignite on Tuesday.

Potentially life-threatening flash flooding eyes Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Flooding is also a concern on Tuesday as powerful storms move across the southern Plains and along the Gulf Coast, putting millions on alert for potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

The highest flash flood threat will start by midday on Tuesday across portions of East Texas and Louisiana.

Storms will continue to pummel the area overnight across Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast into Mississippi. The strongest storms and heaviest rain are expected along the Gulf Coast by Wednesday morning, eventually extending into the Florida Panhandle.

Flash flooding is possible from the southern Plains to the Southeast on Tuesday. However, NOAA's Weather Prediction Center placed portions of East Texas, most of Louisiana, southern Arkansas and southern Mississippi in a Level 3 out of 4 threat.

This includes cities like Shreveport, Alexandria, Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana and Jackson in Mississippi.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals through Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Cities and towns from the southern Plains to the Southeast are expected to pick up a few inches of rain. However, the highest totals will be found from East Texas through Louisiana and into southern Mississippi and Alabama.

Southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi could see 5-8 inches of rain with some locally higher amounts.