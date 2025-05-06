Caught on camera: Lightning strikes Texas home igniting 2-alarm fire, displacing family

COLLEYVILLE, Texas – The fury of a lightning bolt was caught on a neighbor's home security camera as it ignited the roof of a house in Colleyville, Texas.

The lightning strike happened just after 1 p.m. local time on Monday, part of a multiday severe weather threat that is concentrated over parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of the house immediately after the bolt struck the home.

The City of Colleyville told FOX Weather that the fire reached two alarms, and three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to an online fundraiser, Monday's lightning bolt struck near the second-floor bedrooms of two children, and the family has been displaced.

The Insurance Information Institute, an insurance research organization, determined that lightning caused over $1 billion in home insurance payouts in 2023.

A recent study found that Texas had 40.4 million lightning strikes in 2024, which was more than the next three states combined.