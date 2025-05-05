Sperm whale euthanized after beaching on South Carolina coast

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – A sperm whale has been euthanized after beaching itself on the coast of South Carolina over the weekend.

The whale, which was believed to be a juvenile, grabbed attention after it was spotted on a beach on Hilton Head Island. According to town leaders, NOAA officials and marine mammal experts were quick to help comfort the whale as people began rescue efforts.

Government officials said that the whale was severely emaciated and had likely been drifting in the sea for hundreds of miles before reaching the shore.

"When whales beach themselves, it’s often because they are already seriously ill or injured," Hilton Head Island officials wrote in a Facebook post. "In this case, euthanasia has been determined to be the most humane option.

The whale was sedated and euthanized late Sunday night using specialized equipment from Florida. The procedure was performed by a veterinarian from the University of Florida.

A necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and to better understand the challenges marine mammals face.

The Hilton Head Island Government stated that the whale will be buried once the necropsy is complete.