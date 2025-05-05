At least 3 dead after boat capsizes off Southern California coast

DEL MAR, Calif. – The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed a report from North County Dispatch that three people are dead and nine are missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Southern California on Monday.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded to Torrey Pines State Beach near Del Mar about 7 a.m. Monday, according to Del Mar Assistant City Manager Clem Brown, after a boat believed to be carrying 18 people capsized while approaching shore.

Officials said three people were killed, and four others were hospitalized. The Coast Guard has taken the lead on the case and is searching for nine others.

Additional search and rescue vessels are being dispatched to aid in the search.

Rough seas have been reported off the California coast Monday, but it was not immediately clear what led to the boat overturning.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the waves were five to seven feet in height around the time of the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.