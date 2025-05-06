Northeast severe storm threat grows, flash flood threat persists as stormy pattern continues into midweek

PHILADELPHIA – Parts of the Northeast remain stuck in a rainy pattern Tuesday that could lead to severe weather and flash flooding following several days of consistent downpours.

A Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat covers parts of northeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, much of New York and large portions of New England.

The flood alerts posted in the Northeast on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Some of the heaviest rain is forecast along the Connecticut coastline, with at least 3 inches of rain expected through Wednesday before things finally begin to dry out.

There's also a risk of severe weather for parts of eastern Pennsylvania, western and northern New Jersey and central and eastern New York state, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and hail.

A Level 2 out of 5 threat on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's severe thunderstorm risk scale has been issued for cities like Binghamton, New York, Scranton and Allentown, Pennsylvania, and the suburbs just north and west of Philadelphia.

The severe storm threat in the Northeast on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere has caused a so-called cutoff low-pressure system to stall over the Tennessee and Ohio valleys. This system is feeding moisture off the Atlantic Ocean , funneling consistent waves of rain into the region.

Several rounds of rain are expected throughout the day Tuesday, with pockets of heavier rain.

Flood Watches have been posted for parts of New York's Hudson Valley, northern Connecticut and western and central Massachusetts, with river flooding also posing a concern in some areas.

Rainfall forecast through Wednesday in the Northeast.

Showers could impact the start of several baseball games Tuesday night, mainly the New York Yankees hosting the San Diego Padres and the Texas Rangers visiting the Boston Red Sox.

This system will finally begin to exit the region Wednesday afternoon, bringing a brief break in precipitation before another disturbance could potentially dump more rain on the Northeast by Friday.