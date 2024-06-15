What is FOX Weather's 'ROWI'?

Get ready to dominate the gridiron with FOX Weather's new exclusive forecasting tool, the Risk of Weather Impact (ROWI).

Our team of weather experts and scientists is bringing unparalleled insight into the hottest NFL and college football matchups of the season and other big sporting events, breaking down where the weather will have an impact on play.

Experience the future of weather forecasting and explore how the forecast will impact your favorite players. From kickoff to the final whistle, the ROWI provides an in-depth analysis of how the weather could impact specific games of interest, your fantasy lineup, or even your sports betting strategy.

By considering factors like the forecast, event timing and location, FOX Weather provides you a precise assessment of the weather's potential impact.

Wind goes from being low impact on football games to being high impact quickly right around the 20 mph mark. Colder weather below 25 degrees can lead to degraded passing performances.

Here's a breakdown of each level on the ROWI scale:

Low risk: Little to no impact is anticipated on game play, and the event is likely to proceed as planned.

There is a risk of significant impacts, but the exact details and weather are still uncertain. High risk: Severe weather conditions are highly likely to cause a significant impact or even cancelation.That would include such weather-related factors as 40 mph wind gusts, a significant risk of thunderstorms, heavy rains that produce at least an inch an hour or 1.5 inches during the game, heavy snow, wind chills below -10 degrees, or, on the flip side, an Excessive Heat Warning.

During "high" risk events, coaches may abandon usual strategies and run completely different offenses and defenses to best mitigate the weather. Special teams play can become an adventure, with field goals, punts, and kickoffs becoming far more volatile.

However, the ROWI isn't just for football or MLB baseball fans. It's a valuable tool for planning any outdoor event, from concerts to beach days.

