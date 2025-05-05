Decades-old Soviet spacecraft to crash into Earth’s atmosphere this week

A decades-old Soviet spacecraft is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere in the coming days, but it’s still a mystery as to where it will land if it survives its fiery descent.

According to NASA, the spacecraft, known as Kosmos 482, Cosmos482 or simply 05919, was a Venus-bound probe that launched atop a Russian Soyuz rocket on March 31, 1972.

NASA said that after it achieved an Earth parking orbit, it attempted to launch on a Venus trajectory but failed.

Kosmos 482 broke into four sections – two of which remained in Earth’s orbit for 48 hours, and two larger pieces that have been circling Earth ever since.

NASA said that it’s believed that a malfunction resulted in an engine burn that didn’t provide enough velocity, and that’s why it remains in an elliptical Earth orbit.

When will Kosmos 482 reenter Earth’s atmosphere?

It’s still not 100% certain when the failed probe will reenter Earth’s orbit. However, NASA said it’s likely that it will make its fiery descent sometime between May 7 and 13, most likely around May 10.

Because the probe was designed to withstand the immense heat within Venus’ atmosphere, it’s possible that the probe, or parts of it, will survive reentry and reach Earth’s surface.

However, it’s still unknown where the probe, or pieces of it, will hit the Earth.

As the probe approaches reentry, more details will be learned, and more information will likely be released about where it could impact Earth.