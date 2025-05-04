Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Alabama fire department damaged during tornado-warned thunderstorm

The video shows a portion of the Rosalie Volunteer Fire Department toppling and falling onto vehicles that had been parked at the time.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A video provided by the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama shows damage to the Rosalie Volunteer Fire Department in Pisgah during a severe thunderstorm.

PISGAH, Ala. A volunteer fire department in Alabama was damaged on Saturday when a severe thunderstorm roared across the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for the Pisgah and Rosalie areas at the time, which eventually was upgraded to a Tornado Warning as the storm passed.

A video provided by the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama shows severe weather moving through the area and causing damage to the Rosalie Volunteer Fire Department in Pisgah on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

In a video shared by the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, the storm begins to intensify as it approaches.

As the video continues, rain begins to pick up, and the whipping winds then knock down a tree at the Rosalie Volunteer Fire Department.

Eventually, as the storm moved over the area, a portion of the building was toppled and fell onto vehicles that had been parked at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

