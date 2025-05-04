Watch: Alabama fire department damaged during tornado-warned thunderstorm

PISGAH, Ala. – A volunteer fire department in Alabama was damaged on Saturday when a severe thunderstorm roared across the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for the Pisgah and Rosalie areas at the time, which eventually was upgraded to a Tornado Warning as the storm passed.

In a video shared by the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, the storm begins to intensify as it approaches.

As the video continues, rain begins to pick up, and the whipping winds then knock down a tree at the Rosalie Volunteer Fire Department.

Eventually, as the storm moved over the area, a portion of the building was toppled and fell onto vehicles that had been parked at the time.

No injuries have been reported.