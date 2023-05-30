Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical disturbance being watched in Gulf of Mexico

Start your day with the latest weather news – As the start of the Atlantic hurricane season nears, the FOX Forecast Center is watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that will bring heavy rain to Florida.

By Aaron Barker
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 31, 2023, and National Utah Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico to bring heavy rain to Florida

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins Thursday, but the FOX Forecast Center is already watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The system has a low chance of development over the next week. Regardless of development, it is expected to send several bands of heavy rain and gusty winds into Florida this week.

Things to know

Severe storms continue to plague High Plains

Once again, parts of the High Plains are under the threat of severe thunderstorms today. The highest likelihood is in an area that covers eastern New Mexico, West Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Tornadoes, hail and damaging wind are possible with any severe storms that develop.

Smoky skies expected across Northeast, mid-Atlantic

Wildfires in Canada are again making for smoky skies in the U.S. This time, it’s on the eastern side of the country. The blazes burning in Nova Scotia are sending plumes of smoke south. On Wednesday, the worst of the smoke is expected in New York, New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania. Smoke could stretch as far south as North Carolina.

