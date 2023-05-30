Tropical moisture to provide another Florida soaking as Gulf disturbance looms

After a stormy week that saw up to 10 inches of rain in some parts of Florida, the Sunshine State got a little break in the action with only a handful of scattered thunderstorms over the past few days.

But all that is about to change as a Gulf of Mexico disturbance loaded with tropical moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend.

The stormy weather pattern will return to Florida by the middle of the week.

While there will be a risk of turbulent weather in the northern part of the state, the central and southern areas of Florida will face an even higher risk of gloomy weather.

Tampa and Miami, for example, have forecasts of rain and thunderstorms through the rest of the workweek and lasting into the weekend.

Watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development

The reason for the stormy weather, according to the FOX Forecast Center, is a slow-moving upper-level disturbance traversing the Gulf of Mexico that will park over Florida by midweek.

The FOX Forecast Center said a low-pressure system is expected to form over the Gulf of Mexico and will slowly slide to the east toward South Florida before drifting into the Atlantic Ocean.

Should it linger over the warm Gulf waters long enough, it could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

"A low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico must always be monitored for possible tropical development this time of year," FOX Weather senior digital meteorologist Brian Donegan said. "While the odds of a tropical depression or storm forming are very low, this system is still expected to provide a surge of tropical moisture to Florida late this week and into the weekend, regardless of development."

Florida faces flash flood threat this week

The flash flood threat in Florida starting Thursday, May 31, 2023.

With the threat of widespread thunderstorms and torrential rain also comes the risk of flash flooding.

As the action gets going on Thursday, the threat of flash flooding in Florida will stretch from areas just north of Orlando through cities like Tampa, Melbourne, West Palm Beach, Naples and Miami.

That risk will run through at least Friday morning, meaning it won't be ideal beach weather as we prepare for the weekend.

How much rain will fall in Florida this week?

The highest rainfall amounts are expected to fall across southern portions of Florida from about the Tampa area south through Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach and Miami.

Orlando and Central Florida could pick up between 1 and 2 inches of rain through Saturday. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts, could fall from the Tampa area to the state's east coast, while areas from West Palm Peach south could see 3 to 5 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, through Saturday.

Will the rain help drought conditions in Florida?

The latest drought monitor in Florida.

(FOX Weather)



Recent rain in Florida has helped to reduce some of the drought conditions in the state, but most of the rain has been centered across southwestern areas, while areas on the Sunshine State's west coast are still extremely dry.

"I mean, look at Tampa, Sarasota, the St. Petersburg area," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said, noting the extensive drought in the region. "You are on a Category 4 out of 5 (drought). And whenever we talk about a Category 4 out of 5 here, I mean, we’re talking about some of the worst here."

Frazer said Tampa needs about 2 to 3 inches of additional rain to ease a lot of the drought conditions in that area.