Florida faces soggy week featuring several inches of rain amid daily storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida's rainy season is getting off to a raucous start this week as a stubborn pattern of onshore flow will bring a steady diet of drenching thunderstorms to the supposed "Sunshine State."

The consistent air flow off the surrounding tropical waters will provide plenty of moisture each day, according to the FOX Forecast Center. When combined with daytime heating, Florida will see a pattern ripe for triggering thunderstorms each day.

Late May is traditionally when this daily thunderstorm pattern begins, which usually accounts for the bulk of Florida's annual rainfall and why Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S.

For this week, the heaviest rains will be focused on the Atlantic Coast side of the state, with widespread 2-3-inch storm totals by Friday, with perhaps up to 4-6 inches around Jacksonville.

Rain totals in South Florida and the Gulf Coast side of the state will range from 1-2 inches.

With the more active weather pattern setting up shop, Florida will also be at a higher risk for severe weather at times this week.

Impact on drought

Nearly half of Florida is in some form of drought right now, with the worst levels reported along the Gulf Coast side of the peninsula from near Cedar Key south to near Fort Myers. It appears most of the rain during this period will fall across interior and Atlantic portions of the state, doing little to alleviate the worst of the drought.