Daily rounds of storms to provide much-needed soaking this week to drought-stricken Plains

It'll be a rinse-and-repeat kind of week as a Rex block pattern keeps the threat of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each day from the northern Rockies through the Plains.

The Rex block involves a strong high-pressure system parked to the north of an upper-level low-pressure system, essentially cutting off the atmospheric flow from the jet stream that typically steers weather systems from west to east across the country. That means the weather pattern is essentially stuck, so there won't be much of a change in conditions this week.

Rainfall forecast over the next seven days.

This is good news for the central Plains, which currently has the worst drought conditions in the country. You can see the dry conditions shaded in the various shades of brown on the map below.

Precipitation departure across the Plains.

"That includes those of you in Wichita, (Kansas), as well as those of you over in the Kansas City area," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. "The downside to this is, generally speaking, when you get too much rain in a short period of time and the ground is wet, that could potentially lead to some flooding."

This week's storms will potentially produce very heavy rainfall, providing the parched region with a much-needed soaking. Parts of the exceptional drought area in Kansas could see 3 to 5 inches of rain over the next seven days.

Severe storms threaten central and southern High Plains

A few of these thunderstorms through the week could become severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with these storms, but the tornado threat will remain low.

"A lot of this is going to be fueled by that heat," Frazer said.

Severe storm threat through Thursday.

The FOX Forecast Center said it is important to point out that while the greatest severe weather threat is focused across western Nebraska and Kansas and into the Oklahoma Panhandle on Tuesday, the general threat for severe storms also extends slightly more to the east.

Portions of the Upper Midwest, including Minneapolis-St. Paul, could see some isolated severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. The primary threat is large hail.

A large hail threat continues into Wednesday across eastern Colorado, western Kansas and through the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. A severe weather threat lingers in the Texas Panhandle on Thursday as well.