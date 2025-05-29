Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Depression 1-E expected to become Alvin off Mexico’s coast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, May 29, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Depression 1-E expected to become Tropical Storm Alvin Thursday off Mexico’s coast in Eastern Pacific

The first tropical depression of the season, which formed in the Eastern Pacific, is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alvin on Thursday during what could be a complex year for forecasters around the basin .

Tropical Depression One-E is expected to remain far enough offshore that impacts along Mexico ’s coast will be limited to heightened swells and increased rip currents along beaches .

Information and location on Tropical Depression One-E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Severe thunderstorm rocks Central Texas with damaging winds, flash flooding

Powerful thunderstorms swept across a large swath of Texas on Wednesday, producing damaging winds, hail and flash flooding that triggered water rescues and left thousands without power.

The Austin Fire Department reported responding to around a dozen water rescues, with most incidents involving people stranded in vehicles or trapped in areas where floodwaters rose rapidly.

Earlier Wednesday, fire officials in San Antonio responded to at least eight water rescue calls as flash flooding swamped the morning commute.

Dangerous heat expected in West, peaking this weekend

An early-season stretch of heat is forecast to evolve Friday, peaking over the weekend across portions of the West.

The FOX Forecast Center said Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have already been issued for parts of California, Nevada and Arizona, where temperatures will likely soar into the triple-digits. This includes more than 14 million Americans through Saturday.

If Redding, California, hits above 105 degrees on Friday, it will be the earliest the city has reached that temperature in 17 years (since May 17, 2008, when it hit 106 degrees). This would also be Redding's first 100-degree day of 2025.

A look at the potential record highs in the West on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Florida dog found chained during hurricane leads to new law during natural disasters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed several bills into law aimed at cracking down on animal cruelty, including one inspired by a dog left abandoned during Hurricane Milton in 2024.

The measures, named "Trooper’s Law" and "Dexter’s Law," were signed during a ceremony on Wednesday at a dog rescue facility in South Florida.

Trooper’s Law makes it a third-degree felony to restrain and abandon a dog outside during a natural disaster or the preparedness stage of an emergency.

See it: Love looms large in New Mexico as couple says 'I do' with tornado in tow

Talk about a wedding with a twist. These two New Mexico newlyweds kicked off their married life in an unforgettable way.

For Daynnely and William Carrillo, their picture-perfect wedding day in Portales was punctuated by an extraordinary backdrop: a massive, developing tornado.

As severe weather warnings began to ripple through Roosevelt County on Sunday, wedding photographer Chesnea Clemmons found herself in a unique position.

"No clue this was even on the radar until my phone went off telling me there was a tornado in the area," she told FOX Weather.

