Severe thunderstorm rocks Central Texas with damaging winds, flash flooding

AUSTIN, Texas – Powerful thunderstorms swept across the heart of the Lone Star State on Wednesday, producing damaging winds and flash flooding that triggered water rescues and left thousands without power around the capital city.

The Austin Fire Department reported responding to around a dozen water rescues, with most incidents involving people stranded in vehicles or trapped in areas where floodwaters rose rapidly.

Doppler radar indicated storms were capable of dropping more than an inch of rainfall per hour, which can quickly overwhelm drainage systems in low-lying areas.

Despite the dangerous conditions, the fire department did not report any life-threatening injuries to those who were rescued after the storm, and told FOX Weather all missing people had been accounted for.

Widespread power outages were also reported across the region as strong winds knocked down trees and power lines.

Wind gusts were estimated to be between 70 and 80 mph, which is equivalent to the force experienced during a Category 1 hurricane.

WATER RESCUES REPORTED IN SAN ANTONIO AS STORMS SNARL TRAVEL IN TEXAS

Utility companies said they deployed extra crews to help assess storm damage and get power back on as quickly as possible.

"Austin Energy crews are working to restore power from the severe weather. All available crews are in service. Severe storms brought high winds, hail and lightning that damaged electrical equipment and broke tree limbs. Austin Energy is activating its emergency procedures so it can assess the system and respond to the outages. There is currently no estimated time of restoration for outages related to the storm. Thank you for your patience. We are working 24/7 to restore power to customers who can safely receive power," Austin Energy said in a statement.

In addition to the heavy rainfall in Austin, nearby San Antonio also experienced flash flooding, particularly along the busy Interstate 35 corridor.

The San Antonio Fire Department told FOX Weather that at least eight water rescues were made but no one was injured.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Flash flooding is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the United States, with an average of 127 fatalities each year, according to NOAA data.

According to NWS forecasters, just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult off their feet and a foot of floodwater can carry a car away.

The agency often reiterates the phrase "Turn around, don’t drown," while referencing the dangers of driving through water of unknown depths.

As of Wednesday evening, skies had cleared, but chances of additional rainfall were in the forecast through the end of the workweek.