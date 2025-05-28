Water rescues reported in San Antonio as storms snarl travel in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Severe thunderstorms inundated part of the Interstate 35 corridor in Texas on Wednesday morning and led to flash flooding across parts of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Fire Department told FOX Weather that at least eight water rescues were made and no one was injured.

The epicenter of the flooding was at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Brook Hollow Boulevard, where several cars were seen on traffic cameras struggling to get through floodwater.

Flooding also caused multiple road closures across Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, with low-water crossings highlighted by county officials as areas of particular concern.

Some local rain gauges tallied between 2 and 3 inches of water within an hour in the early morning, according to the National Weather Service Office in Austin/San Antonio.

More heavy rain is expected across a large swath of Texas on Wednesday.

This graphic shows a three-day flash flood threat beginning on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

