Love looms large in New Mexico as couple says 'I do' with tornado in tow

PORTALES, N.M. – Talk about a wedding with a twist. These two New Mexico newlyweds kicked off their married life in an unforgettable way.

For Daynnely and William Carrillo, their picture-perfect wedding day in Portales was punctuated by an extraordinary backdrop: a massive, developing tornado.

As severe weather warnings began to ripple through Roosevelt County on Sunday, wedding photographer Chesnea Clemmons found herself in a unique position.

"No clue this was even on the radar until my phone went off telling me there was a tornado in the area," she told FOX Weather.

As the lovebirds reveled in their wedding at The Barn at Tinsley Crossing, Clemmons knew of the brewing thunderstorms. However, the true drama unfolded when she stepped outside the venue.

Rounding a corner, she witnessed the ominous clouds coalescing far off in the distance as a massive funnel began its descent.

"At that point, I yelled for the bride and groom to come outside," Clemmons said.

What followed was a once-in-a-lifetime shot captured on camera.

Exhilarating time-lapse footage captured a storm chaser’s pursuit of that tornado about 20 miles to the west in Floyd. This video, captured by Quincy Vagell, shows him trailing the twister as it swirled across fields and roads.

Vagell said the tornado touched down at 5:18 p.m. and began to dissipate about 20 minutes later. The National Weather Service advised residents of the area to "take cover now" as the tornado struck. The NWS later confirmed a tornado touched down near Floyd.

Clemmons remarked on social media after documenting the day that the photo perfectly encapsulates the idea that love is the calm in the storm.

"Nothing says ‘for better or worse’ like saying ‘I do’ with Mother Nature throwing down in the background," she said.