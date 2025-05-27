Severe storms linger in South as Texas faces large hail threat on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday from parts of the southern Plains through the Southeast.

Storms are ongoing Tuesday morning from southeastern Texas into Louisiana and Mississippi as the Memorial Day storm system charges east. Some severe weather will impact these areas, with damaging wind gusts posing the greatest threat.

MEMORIAL DAY STORMS BLAST TEXAS WITH BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL, HURRICANE-FORCE WIND GUSTS KNOCKING OUT POWER

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red boxes, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple boxes. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green boxes, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink boxes. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow shading, while Tornado Watches are indicated in dark-red shading.

(FOX Weather)



By Tuesday afternoon, the FOX Forecast Center said a cold front will push south into the lower Mississippi Valley through Texas and surrounding areas.

South of the front, warm and humid air will help create unstable conditions. This could lead to scattered thunderstorms developing and moving east-southeastward.

A look at the severe storm threat in the South on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



If enough heating occurs during the day, a few stronger storms could form, especially where the atmosphere becomes most unstable. In these areas, isolated hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. Hail larger than 2 inches in diameter is most likely across Central and West Texas.

A look at the hail size potential in the South on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Storms will also reignite later Tuesday across the Big Horn of Texas and Rio Grande Valley as another disturbance pushes eastward into the evening and overnight hours.

A Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat is posted for this region, where another round of large hail is expected. Many locations across Texas have reported hail over 4 inches in diameter since Sunday.

While the overall severe weather threat is lower on Wednesday, a few strong storms could bring hail and gusty winds to many of the same areas along a pesky boundary lingering across the South.

Wednesday's highest risk appears to be in eastern New Mexico and West Texas, where yet another Level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk exists.

A look at the severe storm threat in the South on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Even though widespread severe weather isn’t expected over the coming days, the FOX Forecast Center said a few storms may prompt Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

By late this week, expect a somewhat calmer weather pattern.