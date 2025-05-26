Search
Weather News
Memorial Day storm threat grows as millions head home after busy holiday weekend

Severe weather has been slamming the Plains and Southeast for days, with buildings damaged and flooding reported on Saturday and massive hail falling in Texas on Sunday.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Tens of millions of people from the Plains to the Southeast will again be at risk of severe weather on Monday, which could halt travel back home after the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Those regions have been relentlessly slammed with extreme weather for days, with damage to buildings reported in Oklahoma, water rescues and flooding in Missouri and thunderstorms tearing across communities in Florida on Saturday.

And on Sunday, massive DVD-sized hail fell in Texas when an intense storm raced across the Afton area.

  • Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.
    Image 1 of 2

    Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.  (Atmospheric Chaos)

  • Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.
    Image 2 of 2

    Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.  (Atmospheric Chaos)

Rain and thunderstorms were ongoing on Monday morning, but the main event is expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

The FOX Forecast Center said that as temperatures climb throughout the day, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable across portions of Central Texas. This could allow for supercell thunderstorms across Central and West Texas, with lines or clusters of storms into northeastern Texas.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, May 26, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed the region in a Level 3 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes cities such as Abilene, Killeen, San Angelo, Copperas Cove and Kerrville.

A Level 2 out of 5 threat extends from Texas to Louisiana and includes more than 7 million people in cities like San Antonio, Austin, Waco and Tyler in Texas, as well as Shreveport in Louisiana.

A Level 1 threat stretches from Colorado and New Mexico to Georgia and South Carolina.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats from storms that develop, but some tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

