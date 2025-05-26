Memorial Day storm threat grows as millions head home after busy holiday weekend

Tens of millions of people from the Plains to the Southeast will again be at risk of severe weather on Monday, which could halt travel back home after the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Those regions have been relentlessly slammed with extreme weather for days, with damage to buildings reported in Oklahoma, water rescues and flooding in Missouri and thunderstorms tearing across communities in Florida on Saturday.

And on Sunday, massive DVD-sized hail fell in Texas when an intense storm raced across the Afton area.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Rain and thunderstorms were ongoing on Monday morning, but the main event is expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

The FOX Forecast Center said that as temperatures climb throughout the day, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable across portions of Central Texas. This could allow for supercell thunderstorms across Central and West Texas, with lines or clusters of storms into northeastern Texas.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, May 26, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed the region in a Level 3 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes cities such as Abilene, Killeen, San Angelo, Copperas Cove and Kerrville.

A Level 2 out of 5 threat extends from Texas to Louisiana and includes more than 7 million people in cities like San Antonio, Austin, Waco and Tyler in Texas, as well as Shreveport in Louisiana.

A Level 1 threat stretches from Colorado and New Mexico to Georgia and South Carolina.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats from storms that develop, but some tornadoes cannot be ruled out.