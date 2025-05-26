Search
Extreme Weather
See it: Father-son storm-chasing duo capture pair of tornadoes in Texas field

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A storm chaser and his son captured incredible video of two possible tornadoes in Texas on Sunday as severe weather tore across portions of the Lone Star State.

STAMFORD, Texas – A fantastic event unfolded while a father and son were chasing severe weather in west-central Texas on Sunday. 

"I think we have a tornado, man," said professional Storm Chaser Chad Casey in the video.

The storm chasers captured video of two apparent tornadoes touching down in the same field in Stamford, Texas. 

An additional possible tornado is spotted on the right side of a field in Stamford, Texas.

(Chad Casey via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Video footage showed the father and son admiring the first twister as lightning flickers. Soon after, they both burst into excitement when they noticed an additional tornado on the right side of the large field.

Casey is heard explaining the weather phenomenon to his son amid the tornado’s strong winds

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area.

