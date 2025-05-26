See it: Father-son storm-chasing duo capture pair of tornadoes in Texas field

STAMFORD, Texas – A fantastic event unfolded while a father and son were chasing severe weather in west-central Texas on Sunday.

"I think we have a tornado, man," said professional Storm Chaser Chad Casey in the video.

The storm chasers captured video of two apparent tornadoes touching down in the same field in Stamford, Texas.

Video footage showed the father and son admiring the first twister as lightning flickers. Soon after, they both burst into excitement when they noticed an additional tornado on the right side of the large field.

FALLING TREE INJURES 12 AT COLLEGE GRADUATION CEREMONY IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Casey is heard explaining the weather phenomenon to his son amid the tornado’s strong winds.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area.