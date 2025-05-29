Watch: Texas street turns into a raging river as storm dumps hail, torrential rain on Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Roads in Austin, Texas, quickly turned into rivers Wednesday evening as a severe thunderstorm swept through the Texas capital, bringing heavy rain and hail.

The storms created anxious moments that were caught on video. Kelly Gray and another person were caught in their car as the streets quickly flooded.

"Two seconds ago, there was no rain, and then the rain started, and this immediately," Gray said in the video.

Hail could be heard pelting the vehicle, as water filled with hailstones rushed beside the car.

"The water is gushing everywhere," Gray exclaimed.

Gray told Storyful that she and her passenger had to take shelter in their car in a parking lot under a small tree.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service Office about 6:30 p.m. local time.

At least one person was killed in the flash flooding, and the fire department performed nine water rescues. Thousands of customers were left without power.

Gray and her passenger were able to wait out the worst of the storm.

As she toured the damage, the video showed a basketball court and sidewalk covered in hailstones.

The NWS reported golf ball-sized hail in and around Travis County.

"It looks like it snowed," Gray remarked. "It looked like snow, a tornado and a flood had a baby."