Rare giant crab not seen on tsunami-ravaged island in over 150 years found in remote cave

A rare crab known for its bright blue color and giant size hasn’t been spotted on an Indian Ocean island following a deadly tsunami in 2004 – until now, when scientists stumbled upon the massive coconut crab in a cave.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami was generated when a magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck off the northern coast of Sumatra. More than 230,000 people across a dozen countries were killed during the tsunami, which is considered one of the deadliest in modern history.

The tsunami also devastated many coastal habitats of animals in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, home to a rare and massive crab known as the coconut crab.

The coconut crab, or Birgus Latro, is the largest land arthropod and one of the decapod crustaceans. The leg span of one of these crabs can grow up to 3 feet, and an adult crab can weigh up to 11 pounds. Coconut crabs can live up to 60 years and primarily live off scavenging foods from fallen fruits and nuts, including eating through the shells of coconuts.

20 YEARS LATER: A LOOK AT THE DEADLIEST DISASTER TO STRIKE EARTH IN MODERN HISTORY

According to the research paper published this week in the peer-reviewed Journal of Threatened Taxa, the coconut crab had not been spotted on Car Nicobar Island since 1874, but had been sparsely documented on neighboring Nicobar islands. A research team combined the island in 2012 for the elusive crab but came up empty.

On April 13, 2024, a single coconut crab was observed inside a limestone cave about 2 miles inland from the coast of Car Nicobar Island. Researchers believe the presence of coconut fruit and litter inside the cave may have attracted the crab.

A photo taken by the researchers shows the large crab within some rocks, visible with its bright blue coloring.

The team said this sighting is the northernmost recorded crab within the Nicobar Islands. Researchers said the discovery shows that including interior forests and inland caves is crucial in post-tsunami survey efforts.