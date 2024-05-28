The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Cleanup continues after devastating storms

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 29, 2024, and National Flip Flop Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms expected in High Plains

While the recent stretch of severe weather isn’t over, it should cover much less real estate Wednesday. The worst storms are expected across the High Plains, in a swath that stretches from North Dakota and Montana to Colorado.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Texas storms again turn deadly

Powerful storms ripped across Texas again Tuesday, leaving behind damage and death. Nearly a million customers across the state were left without power from a line of storms that marched from Dallas to Houston. One person was killed northwest of Houston when winds collapsed homes that were under construction.

This comes just days after a tornado killed seven people, including two children, in North Texas over the Memorial Day weekend. That was the deadliest twister in the state since 2015.

Manhattanhenge returns to NYC

Twice a year, the Sun and the skyscrapers of New York City align, creating the so-called Manhattanhenge. The spectacle is expected to occur during sunset Wednesday.

Watch this: Bolt of lightning captured on camera

A woman in Utah was shocked when she got video of a lightning bolt outside her home.

