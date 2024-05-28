Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Cleanup continues after devastating storms

Start your day with the latest weather news. The coverage of severe storms should be less Wednesday. That is welcome news to the thousands of people who are cleaning up the damage left behind by disastrous storms over the past several days.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 29, 2024, and National Flip Flop Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms expected in High Plains

While the recent stretch of severe weather isn’t over, it should cover much less real estate Wednesday. The worst storms are expected across the High Plains, in a swath that stretches from North Dakota and Montana to Colorado.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Texas storms again turn deadly

Powerful storms ripped across Texas again Tuesday, leaving behind damage and death. Nearly a million customers across the state were left without power from a line of storms that marched from Dallas to Houston. One person was killed northwest of Houston when winds collapsed homes that were under construction.

This comes just days after a tornado killed seven people, including two children, in North Texas over the Memorial Day weekend. That was the deadliest twister in the state since 2015.

Manhattanhenge returns to NYC

Twice a year, the Sun and the skyscrapers of New York City align, creating the so-called Manhattanhenge. The spectacle is expected to occur during sunset Wednesday.

A person holds up a phone to take a photo of the sunset during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on July 11, 2022, in New York City. 

(Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

Watch this: Bolt of lightning captured on camera

A woman in Utah was shocked when she got video of a lightning bolt outside her home.

A woman in Saratoga Springs, Utah, couldn’t believe her eyes when she captured video of a sudden strong burst of lightning outside of her home on Saturday, May 25, 2024. 01:10

Woman captures spectacular lightning strike close to Utah home

A woman in Saratoga Springs, Utah, couldn’t believe her eyes when she captured video of a sudden strong burst of lightning outside of her home on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

