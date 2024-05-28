The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Cleanup continues after devastating storms
Start your day with the latest weather news. The coverage of severe storms should be less Wednesday. That is welcome news to the thousands of people who are cleaning up the damage left behind by disastrous storms over the past several days.
Severe storms expected in High Plains
While the recent stretch of severe weather isn’t over, it should cover much less real estate Wednesday. The worst storms are expected across the High Plains, in a swath that stretches from North Dakota and Montana to Colorado.
Texas storms again turn deadly
Powerful storms ripped across Texas again Tuesday, leaving behind damage and death. Nearly a million customers across the state were left without power from a line of storms that marched from Dallas to Houston. One person was killed northwest of Houston when winds collapsed homes that were under construction.
This comes just days after a tornado killed seven people, including two children, in North Texas over the Memorial Day weekend. That was the deadliest twister in the state since 2015.
Manhattanhenge returns to NYC
Twice a year, the Sun and the skyscrapers of New York City align, creating the so-called Manhattanhenge. The spectacle is expected to occur during sunset Wednesday.
Watch this: Bolt of lightning captured on camera
A woman in Utah was shocked when she got video of a lightning bolt outside her home.
