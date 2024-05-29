More storms, heavy rain threaten Texas with flash flooding through late-week

DALLAS – An unsettled pattern will trigger scattered strong thunderstorms from Texas through the central and northern High Plains on Wednesday.

Storms are expected to develop over the higher terrain of the High Plains during peak daytime heating and into Wednesday evening, according to the FOX Forecast Center. While the threat is much lower than recent days, there is a possibility of severe storms with damaging wind gusts, large hail and even a few brief tornadoes, particularly in a swath that stretches from North Dakota and Montana to Colorado.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

"A lot of this, it's a lower risk, but it's still there," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "A lot of these storms may tower just tall enough to maybe produce some hail and some wind, again."

Texas is a different and more complex story, the FOX Forecast Center said. The overall storm potential for Wednesday remains a bit uncertain.

A look at the severe weather threat in Texas through Friday, May 31, 2024.

Moderate to strong instability may develop with daytime heating across portions of Texas, and supercell thunderstorms may pop off.

"Lower tornado risk. We can't say it's zero, but most likely going to be hail makers," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

The storms are likely to weaken during the evening, but a period of renewed development might be possible overnight.

Flooding rain to inundate Texas

Rounds of flash flooding are possible through late-week from Texas throughout much of the Plains and as far north and east as the Midwest as sweeping cold fronts help to spark thunderstorms, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The bull's-eye for the heaviest rain will shift each day, pivoting from the south, back to the north and repeating.

A look at the flash flood threat through Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Big cities like Dallas are dealing with heavy rain and a flash flooding threat as 3-5 inches of rain is expected to drench the region.

A look at the rain forecast in the southern Plains through Friday, May 31, 2024.

Many locations across the South are running well above average for rain this year, whereas some locations in the central Plains would like to get in on the wet weather.

Based on the pattern, the FOX Forecast Center said it is a safe bet that just about everyone in the central part of the country will get some rain this week.