New York City's sunset phenomenon Manhattanhenge returns for first time this year

This breathtaking phenomenon happens twice a year when the Sun aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of Manhattan, casting a radiant glow across the city.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
NEW YORK – Get ready for the highly anticipated return of Manhattanhenge, New York City's beloved Instagram-worthy sunset event. 

This breathtaking phenomenon happens twice a year when the Sun aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of Manhattan, casting a radiant glow across the city. 

THESE PHOTOS OF THE SUN WILL PUT YOUR 4K TV TO SHAME

    A view of the sunset from 42nd street during the 'Manhattanhenge' on May 29, 2023 in New York. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

    People stand on 42nd Street as they photograph the Manhattanhenge sunset on May 29, 2023, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn)

    Thousands of New Yorkers and tourists flooded the streets of Manhattan to capture the sunset during the 'Manhattanhenge' in New York on May 29, 2023.  (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

    Thousands of New Yorkers and tourists flooded the streets of Manhattan to capture the sunset during the 'Manhattanhenge' in New York on May 29, 2023. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

    People take photos as the sun sets on 42nd Street in Midtown during Manhattanhenge on July 11, 2022 in New York City. (John Lamparski)

    A person holds up a phone to take a photo of the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on July 11, 2022 in New York City.  (Alexi Rosenfeld)

    People photograph the sun setting along 42nd Street from Park Avenue during the summer Manhattanhenge on July 11, 2022, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn)

    Hundreds of people gather around to watch the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on July 11, 2022 in New York City. (Alexi Rosenfeld)

    The sun rises above 42nd Street during a reverse 'Manhattanhenge' in New York, New York photographed from Weehawken, New Jersey on November 24, 2021. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP)

    The sun sets over Manhattan on 42nd street during "Manhattanhenge" in New York, July 11, 2022.  (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP)

    People take pictures of the sun setting over Manhattan on 42nd Street during the so called "Manhattanhenge" on July 12, 2019, in New York City. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP)

    The sun sets along 42nd Street, during the so called "Manhattanhenge", on July 13, 2020, in New York City.  (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP)

This year, a half Sun will be visible on the city's grid at 8:13 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to the American Museum of Natural History. A full Manhattanhenge sunset is expected to occur at 8:12 p.m. ET Wednesday, offering a perfect chance for both locals and visitors to capture this breathtaking moment.

Spectators can expect sunny weather Tuesday with a high in the lower 80s. However, Wednesday's forecast indicates less favorable conditions with a chance of thunderstorms.

The best locations to view Manhattanhenge include 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street and 57th Street. 

The first Manhattanhenge sunset of 2024 is Wednesday. The full Sun should be visible about 8:20 p.m. It is best viewed from the east side and from the widest, cross-town streets.

(FOX Weather)

You can also witness the awe-inspiring sight by heading as far east as possible with views of New Jersey across the Hudson River. Additionally, you can catch a glimpse from the Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan and Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens.

If you miss this event, the next chance to witness Manhattanhenge will be on July 12 (full Sun) and July 13 (half Sun).

How did Manhattanhenge get its name?

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson introduced the term Manhattanhenge in a 1997 article in the magazine Natural History. 

He was influenced by a visit to Stonehenge during his teenage years and participated in an expedition led by Gerald Hawkins, the scientist who first suggested that Stonehenge's megaliths served as an ancient astronomical observatory.

Tyson, a native New Yorker, noticed that the Manhattan sunset between the high-rises resembled the solstice Sun at the center of Stonehenge. The planners didn't intend to align Manhattan with the Sun as the Stonehenge builders did; it just worked out that way.

