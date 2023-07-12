Manhattanhenge 2023: When, where and how to see it this week

NEW YORK – If you missed the first Manhattanhenge earlier this year and you were hoping to see it again, then you’re in luck.

You’ll have one more chance this week to catch the mesmerizing site when the sun perfectly aligns with Manhattan's streets and buildings, providing the perfect photo opportunity.

WHAT'S MANHATTANHENGE? WHY THOUSANDS GATHER FOR TWICE-ANNUAL CELESTIAL SHOW

When can I see Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge takes place twice a year - a few weeks before the summer solstice and a few weeks after.

The first shot at seeing the phenomena occurred on Monday, May 29 and Tuesday, May 30.

The last time Manhattanhenge will be visible this year will occur at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 12 and 8:21 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 13, according to the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH).

Where can I see Manhattanhenge?

According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, who coined the term in 1997, your best shot at seeing Manhattanhenge will be along New York City's east/west thoroughfares:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

You can also see the awe-inspiring sight by heading as far east as possible with views of New Jersey across the Hudson River, according to the AMNH.

You can also see it from the following locations:

Tudor City Overpass, Manhattan

Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens

THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SUMMER SOLSTICE

Does Manhattanhenge occur in other cities?

The short answer - yes. But it wouldn't be called Manhattanhenge because it isn't taking place in New York City.

Similar effects occur in other cities with uniform street grids. Chicagohenge and Baltimorehenge happen when the setting sun lines up with the grid systems in those cities in March and September.

Californiahenge occurred back in April of this year.

However, Manhattanhenge is particularly striking because of the height of the buildings and the unobstructed path to the Hudson.