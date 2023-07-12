Search
Manhattanhenge 2023: When, where and how to see it this week

According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, who coined the term in 1997, your best shot at seeing Manhattanhenge will be along New York City's east/west thoroughfares on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Steven Yablonski
Neil deGrasse Tyson talks to FOX Weather's Nick Kosir about "Manhattanhenge." He coined the term to describe a phenomenon that is now widely anticipated.   04:14

NEW YORK – If you missed the first Manhattanhenge earlier this year and you were hoping to see it again, then you’re in luck.

You’ll have one more chance this week to catch the mesmerizing site when the sun perfectly aligns with Manhattan's streets and buildings, providing the perfect photo opportunity.

WHAT'S MANHATTANHENGE? WHY THOUSANDS GATHER FOR TWICE-ANNUAL CELESTIAL SHOW

  Manhattanhenge Sunset in New York City
    Image 1 of 13

    People stand on 42nd Street as they photograph the Manhattanhenge sunset on May 29, 2023, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn)

  Manhattanhenge in New York City
    Image 2 of 13

    Thousands of New Yorkers and tourists flooded the streets of Manhattan to capture the sunset during the 'Manhattanhenge' in New York on May 29, 2023.  (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  Manhattanhenge in New York City
    Image 3 of 13

    Thousands of New Yorkers and tourists flooded the streets of Manhattan to capture the sunset during the 'Manhattanhenge' in New York on May 29, 2023. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  Manhattanhenge in New York City
    Image 4 of 13

    A view of the sunset from 42nd street during the 'Manhattanhenge' on May 29, 2023 in New York. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  Manhattanhenge in New York City
    Image 5 of 13

    A view of the sunset from 42nd street during the 'Manhattanhenge' on May 29, 2023 in New York. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • Image 6 of 13

    People take photos as the sun sets on 42nd Street in Midtown during Manhattanhenge on July 11, 2022 in New York City. (John Lamparski)

  • Image 7 of 13

    People photograph the sun setting along 42nd Street from Park Avenue during the summer Manhattanhenge on July 11, 2022, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn)

  • Image 8 of 13

    A person holds up a phone to take a photo of the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on July 11, 2022 in New York City.  (Alexi Rosenfeld)

  • Image 9 of 13

    Hundreds of people gather around to watch the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on July 11, 2022 in New York City. (Alexi Rosenfeld)

  • Image 10 of 13

    The sun rises above 42nd Street during a reverse 'Manhattanhenge' in New York, New York photographed from Weehawken, New Jersey on November 24, 2021. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP)

  • Image 11 of 13

    The sun sets over Manhattan on 42nd street during "Manhattanhenge" in New York, July 11, 2022.  (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP)

  • Image 12 of 13

    People take pictures of the sun setting over Manhattan on 42nd Street during the so called "Manhattanhenge" on July 12, 2019, in New York City. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP)

  • Image 13 of 13

    The sun sets along 42nd Street, during the so called "Manhattanhenge", on July 13, 2020, in New York City.  (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP)

When can I see Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge takes place twice a year - a few weeks before the summer solstice and a few weeks after.

The first shot at seeing the phenomena occurred on Monday, May 29 and Tuesday, May 30.

The last time Manhattanhenge will be visible this year will occur at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 12 and 8:21 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 13, according to the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH).

Crowds gathered on the streets of Manhattan on Monday, May 29, as a Manhattanhenge sunset glowed on Memorial Day. 01:10

Where can I see Manhattanhenge?

According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, who coined the term in 1997, your best shot at seeing Manhattanhenge will be along New York City's east/west thoroughfares:

  • 14th Street
  • 23rd Street
  • 34th Street
  • 42nd Street
  • 57th Street

You can also see the awe-inspiring sight by heading as far east as possible with views of New Jersey across the Hudson River, according to the AMNH.

You can also see it from the following locations:

  • Tudor City Overpass, Manhattan
  • Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens

THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SUMMER SOLSTICE

Does Manhattanhenge occur in other cities?

Hundreds of people watched in awe as the sunrise in California on Saturday perfectly lined up with San Francisco’s skyscrapers lighting up the streets and buildings.  00:23

The short answer - yes. But it wouldn't be called Manhattanhenge because it isn't taking place in New York City.

Similar effects occur in other cities with uniform street grids. Chicagohenge and Baltimorehenge happen when the setting sun lines up with the grid systems in those cities in March and September.

Californiahenge occurred back in April of this year.

However, Manhattanhenge is particularly striking because of the height of the buildings and the unobstructed path to the Hudson.

