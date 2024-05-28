Search
Surfer survives shark attack in Southern California over Memorial Day weekend

'I feel like that's about as lucky as you can be as someone who surfs a lot and spends lots of time in water,' the surfer said while showing the foot-wide shark bite in his surfboard.

By Hailey Winslow Source FOX 11
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – One Southern California beach closed over part of the busy Memorial Day weekend after a shark displaying "aggressive behavior" attacked a surfboard, knocking the surfer off, according to officials.

The surfer told FOX 11 that he's lucky to be alive after a close encounter with a shark

The bite mark on his surfboard was nearly a foot in diameter. His encounter with the shark happened Sunday at sunset on an Orange County beach. Evan Garcia was knocked off his 7-foot surfboard by what he described as a 4- to 6-foot juvenile shark. Once in the water, he opened his eyes and saw the shark. 

BEACHGOERS WARNED AFTER ANIMALS FOUND WITH SHARK BITES OFF MASSACHUSETTS COAST

  • Image 1 of 2

    "I feel like that is about as lucky as you could be," Garcia said unscathed after a shark attacked his surfboard. (Evan Garcia)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Garcia measures a foot between the gashes on his board from the shark's upper and lower jaws. (Evan Garcia)

"When that thing hit me from below, I knew right away that it was a shark. There's people out there who have been injured by sharks. And I'm so lucky that it only got my board," Garcia told FOX 11.

"My mom bought me that board three years ago, and I've surfed with that board in Mexico. I've surfed with that board all up and down the coast. But he made that board strong and that board saved my life."

After Garcia's encounter in the water, he approached a lifeguard and showed him the surfboard. The lifeguard lieutenant then sent a picture of the board to a shark expert, who immediately confirmed it was a shark. They then watched the video on Surfline.com and got everybody out of the water and cleared the beach. 

HOW OFTEN ARE SHARKS ALONG CALIFORNIA'S COAST SPOTTED NEAR SWIMMERS? MORE THAN YOU'D THINK

Lifeguards cleared everyone out of the water over the busy holiday weekend.

(FOX 11)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

City officials issued a warning Monday notifying the public that ocean water access at all San Clemente beaches is restricted due to a shark sighting near T Street Beach. 

"Beaches will remain open, but water access will remain closed until 8 p.m. tonight, pending no additional shark sightings," the city said before reopening later in the night. 

This comes as Los Angeles County issued a warning advising against swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at five area beaches due to excessive bacteria levels. 

