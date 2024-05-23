Beachgoers warned after animals found with shark bites off Massachusetts coast

BOSTON – Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and beachgoers are being urged to keep their eyes peeled heading into the water this weekend after multiple marine mammals were found with shark bites off the coast of Massachusetts.

The New England Aquarium in Boston said it has received word of a minke whale that had been found dead with a white shark bite off the coast of Chatham on Cape Cod.

In addition, John Chisholm, an adjunct scientist in the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, captured photos of a seal that had fresh shark bite marks in Plymouth.

The aquarium said this is the time of year when scientists expect to see white sharks returning to the waters off the New England coast where they hunt seals and other prey during the summer months and into fall.

"Although we haven’t seen a white shark just yet this season, we know they’re here," Chisholm said in a statement. "With beach weather in the forecast and Memorial Day weekend approaching, this is a good reminder for people to review shark safety guidelines and be shark smart."

Chisholm urged beachgoers to be aware of sharks’ presence in shallow water and to avoid areas where seals are present or schools of fish are visible.

People are also advised to stay close to shore if venturing into the water, where first responders can quickly react if help is needed.