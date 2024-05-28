Person killed in collapse at Houston-area construction site during severe storm

MAGNOLIA, Texas – A person was killed in a collapse at a construction site near Houston as severe weather was slamming Southeast Texas on Tuesday.

According to firefighters, two homes that were being built near Magnolia, about an hour northwest of Houston, crumbled. Workers were trapped in the rubble, according to a storm report by the National Weather Service.

Firefighters said a few hours later that one person was found dead in the debris.

The collapse happened as a line of storms, which caused extensive damage in the Dallas area earlier Tuesday, was tearing across the Houston metro area. Winds gusted as high as 75 mph at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, located about a half-hour away from the scene of the collapse.

Texas has been hit hard by storms during the month of May.

Over Memorial Day weekend, a tornado north of Dallas killed seven people, including two children. It was the deadliest twister in the state since 2015.

Houston was ravaged by a derecho May 16 that killed eight people, caused widespread damage throughout the heart of the city and left more than a million people across the metro without power for days.