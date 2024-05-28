Woman captures spectacular lightning strike close to Utah home: 'Holy crap!'

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – A Utah woman was astonished when she recorded a sudden, powerful burst of lightning outside her home.

Saratoga Springs resident Hanna, who wished to be credited by just her first name, was about to let her dog outside Saturday when it started to pour rain and hail.

As she began to record the storm, lightning struck nearby, emitting a bright flash of light and a loud boom.

"Did you see that? I caught that on film. Holy crap!," Hanna can be heard saying in her video.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City warned of the spring storm that impacted parts of northern Utah, which encompasses Saratoga Springs.