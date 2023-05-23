The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Powerful Typhoon Mawar slams into Guam

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and National Wyoming Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Typhoon Mawar pounds Guam with winds, rain and waves

Typhoon Mawar is making a direct strike on Guam Wednesday with powerful winds, torrential rainfall and storm surge. The tropical cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph at its closest pass to the U.S. territory, making it the equivalent of a strong Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Extreme Wind Warnings for portions of Guam as Typhoon Mawar's eyewall pounded the island Wednesday evening, local time (Guam is 14 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern daylight time). This type of warning is issued when sustained winds of 115 mph or higher are expected within an hour.

Wind gusts as high as 105 mph have been reported at Guam International Airport. The local NWS office said the powerful winds cut off communication with the Guam Doppler radar.

According to Guam Power Authority, much of the island has lost power, with only about 1,000 of its approximately 52,000 customers still with electricity as of Wednesday evening, local time.

The current status of Typhoon Mawar, according to the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

(FOX Weather)



A complex weather scenario, which could result in tropical development, is still expected to play out off the Southeast coast as the Memorial Day weekend approaches. Regardless of what develops, a very wet holiday weekend is likely for anyone headed to the beaches from Florida north to the Carolinas, at least at the start of the three-day weekend.

Florida and parts of the Deep South are already dealing with soggy weather thanks to a piece of this complicated weather puzzle.

Rainfall forecast through Monday, May 29, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms in Texas topple trees, takes down power lines

Storm damage was reported in Huntsville, Texas, on Tuesday as severe thunderstorms brought powerful wind and rain to the town.

According to the NWS, a wind gust of 58 mph was reported in Huntsville, which is located about 80 miles north of Houston.

Huntsville's residents were left with signs of the storm, such as trees and power lines that were toppled.

The severe weather risk shifts farther west on Wednesday, with storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and a tornado or two possible from eastern Colorado and eastern New Mexico into West Texas.

The severe storm threat on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



