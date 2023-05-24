Typhoon Mawar slams Guam: Direct hit knocks out power to most of US territory with winds up to 140 mph

Powerful Typhoon Mawar has made its closest approach to the U.S. island territory of Guam in the Western Pacific Ocean, with winds of 140 mph that have knocked out power and communications across the island.

Strong winds and torrential rain has been reported across the island, and the typhoon's effects have been widespread.

According to the Guam Power Authority, about 51,000 power outages have been reported, meaning 98% of the island is now without power.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, with the typhoon’s ferocious winds howling in the background, posted a video message to Facebook providing updates to island residents about the typhoon’s impacts.

Guerrero explained that, at the time the video was posted, the worst of Typhoon Mawar’s effects were being felt across the island.

"I will be making an assessment of the devastation of our island as soon as it’s safe for me to go outside," she said in the video message. "I ask you to please stay home until I declare Condition of Readiness 4."

Readiness 4 means, she added, that the island of Guam is safe for residents to travel.

"Please, I ask you to follow these instructions for your safety and for your protection," Guerrero pleaded.

‘Our doors and windows are shaking’

In an early-morning update, the National Weather Service (NWS) urged people to take cover and continue to shelter in interior rooms of reinforced, concrete buildings as the storm lashed the island with powerful winds.

"Take action now to protect your life," the NWS said. "The safest place to be during this situation is in a reinforced interior room away from windows. Remain in place through the passage of these life-threatening conditions."

Forecasters at the NWS office said the force of the typhoon’s winds was causing the building to vibrate.

"We have constant low rumbling," the NWS said. "Our doors and windows are shaking."

Where is Typhoon Mawar right now?

The latest statistics for Typhoon Mawar.

As of Wednesday evening, local time, Typhoon Mawar had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, equivalent to a strong Category 4 hurricane, and was moving to the west-northwest at 6 mph. Guam is 14 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern daylight time.

The NWS office in Guam said the southern eyewall of Typhoon Mawar was pivoting over northern portions of Guam, bringing typhoon-force winds and torrential rain.

"Considerable wind damage to buildings of light material is occulting along with localized flash flooding and the possibility of landslides," the NWS warned in its forecast.

Where is Typhoon Mawar headed next?

Typhoon Mawar's forecast track.

While Typhoon Mawar is making its closest approach to Guam, the NWS said the storm is expected to make a slight turn to the west-northwest with a slight increase in forward speed over the next 24 hours.

Typhoon Mawar is now moving away from Guam and is expected to regain strength as it spins back out over the open waters of the Western Pacific Ocean.

Typhoon Mawar's wind gust forecast.

Typhoon Mawar's intense southern eyewall winds have pivoted across the northern area of Guam, according to the NWS.

Sustained winds of 140 mph, especially in the southern eyewall, may persist over Guam throughout the evening.

The NWS in Guam said Typhoon Mawar's winds have brought down wind sensors and its Doppler radar, and a wind gust of 105 mph was reported at Guam International Airport.

The NWS said exposed, higher terrain of the island was likely to experience higher winds and the island was expected to continue to experience those winds through late Wednesday night and into Thursday.