Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Wet Memorial Day weekend for millions across Plains, South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Friday, May 23, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Wet Memorial Day weekend for millions as slow-moving storm to soak Plains, South

A slow-moving storm system could dampen outdoor plans through the weekend and into Memorial Day , especially across the South.

As people hope to get an early jump on any holiday travel, a few severe storms are expected Friday across portions of the central and southern Plains, with large hail and severe gusts the main threats, the FOX Forecast Center said. This includes areas of western Kansas that were just impacted by strong tornadoes and severe storms last Sunday . Strong to severe storms may also fire up in West Texas on Friday evening.

A slow-moving storm system could put a damper on outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, especially across the South.

(FOX Weather)



Rare May nor’easter begins to exit after delivering powerful winds, soaking rain

A rare May nor’easter will make its exit across New England on Friday as it moves over the Gulf of Maine, bringing showers and wind to the coast and interior Northeast.

That's after the coastal storm drenched the East Coast on Thursday and made it feel more like fall than late spring for millions as frigid, windswept rain doused people hoping to get an early jump on Memorial Day weekend travel .

Watch: Bryan Norcross provides exclusive analysis of Atlantic hurricane season's above-average outlook

On the heels of NOAA's predictions for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season , FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross is using his decades of forecasting experience to explain what this season has in store for the U.S.

On Thursday, NOAA released its annual outlook for the upcoming hurricane season, predicting 13-19 named storms, including six to 10 hurricanes, with three to five expected to become major hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Are you a weather wiz?

Put your weather trivia knowledge to the test with our five-question quiz. Click here to get started .

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.