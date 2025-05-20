See it: Drone video shows devastation in Plevna, Kansas, after violent nighttime tornado

PLEVNA, Kan. – New drone video shows the devastation left behind in the small city of Plevna, Kansas, after a nighttime tornado tore apart homes and ripped down trees early Monday. The tornado-warned storm was part of a severe weather pattern that has brought more than 100 confirmed twisters since last Wednesday.

The tornado touched down around 11:50 p.m. Sunday north of the city of Turon before hitting Plevna just after midnight, according to a release from Reno County Emergency Management.

Officials said homes and utility lines were destroyed, but people heeded Tornado Warnings and no one was injured.

Video shows buildings completely destroyed, others with roofs torn off and cars crushed by debris.

The drone videographer, Steve Chadwick, said the video was taken immediately after daybreak Monday.

The National Weather Service Office in Wichita, Kansas, had issued a Tornado Emergency for Plevna, as well as for Sylvia and Abbyville , early Monday morning.

The city of Grinnell, Kansas, some 200 miles northeast of Plevna, was hit by a tornado earlier Sunday evening, but no injuries were reported.

Other video shared on social media from Plevna showed the massive wedge tornado being illuminated by flashes of lightning as it spun across the landscape early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service office in Wichita told FOX Weather Tuesday morning that its survey crews had not yet completed their results to determine the exact strength of the twister.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter in Abbyville for those who have been displaced.

According to the 2020 Census, Plevna has a population of 85 people.