St. Louis tornado sirens didn’t sound during deadly storms. Here’s other ways to receive severe weather alerts

ST. LOUIS– During severe weather, tornado sirens are usually the telltale sign to take cover, but when they don't go off, how should you know what to do?

On Friday, an EF-3 tornado ravaged parts of St. Louis, killing five people.

During the height of the severe weather, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for St. Louis, but the city's tornado sirens didn't sound to warn residents of the danger.

After an investigation as to why the sirens didn't go off, it was found that the button to activate them was never pushed.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said the lack of sirens was due to unclear policies and "human failure."

St. Louis's City Emergency Management Agency Commissioner Sarah Russell has since been placed on leave after the sirens didn't go off, Spencer said.

Since the error, Spencer has promised that the city is changing its policies to prevent it from happening again.

On Tuesday, Spencer announced that the St. Louis Fire Department, which is staffed 24/7, would take over the responsibility of deploying the sirens in the event of a tornado.

Spencer also said the city is working to potentially automate the sirens, so human error can't happen.

While tornado sirens are the biggest indicator that you need to get to shelter during severe weather, it's important to have multiple options for receiving weather warnings.

In the event sirens don't go off to warn you, these warning signals could be what saves your life during a tornado.

Wireless Emergency Alerts

Have you ever heard a phone blare out of nowhere with a special tone and vibration during severe weather? Those are Wireless Emergency Alerts.

WEAs are sent by authorized government officials through your phone carrier. According to the National Weather Service, radio technology broadcasts the alert from cell towers to mobile devices in the area of the threat.

The NWS can issue alerts during extreme weather events like severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash flood warnings. Alerts appear on your phone screen like text messages.

Additionally, WEAs can be issued for AMBER Alerts, local emergencies that require evacuation or other directives and national emergencies.

For more information about WEA, visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Federal Communications Commission or CTIA

NOAA Weather Radio

NOAA Weather Radios are a nationwide network of radio stations which broadcast continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office.

NWRs are functional 24 hours a day, seven days a week, broadcasting NWS warnings, watches, forecasts and other weather hazards.

The system occasionally undergoes planned maintenance, which will be announced by local NWS offices. Currently, such maintenance is happening on a planned, rolling basis through June.

In the event of power outages, it's good to have a small, portable radio with batteries on hand to get NWR alerts during severe weather.

To find your NWR station, visit the NWS website here.

Local weather warnings

Watching or listening to local weather TV broadcasts or radio can also warn you of a tornado or other weather emergency.

EAS alerts are often activated in the event of tornado warnings or other extreme weather situations that can interrupt local radio or television broadcasting.

Power outages could interfere with this in some instances, so make sure to have another warning alert method, just in case.

