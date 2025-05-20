Stark before-and-after photos of St. Louis reveal destruction after deadly tornado

ST. LOUIS – Before-and-after images snapped from space highlight the damage to St. Louis, days after an EF-3 tornado tore through the city, leaving five people dead.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said more than 5,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

The twister touched down in Clayton before tracking through several St. Louis neighborhoods, Forest Park and crossing the state line into Illinois.

As the city works to clean up in the days since the storm, satellite images show the damage left behind in the northwest part of St. Louis.

Near Fairground Park, images from MAXAR Technologies in April showed the trees and grass a lush green. Homes and businesses are fully intact.

New images from Sunday, just two days after the storm, showed widespread damage across the neighborhood.

'WE'RE IN A TORNADO!' WATCH ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION WORKERS RIDE OUT DESTRUCTIVE TWISTER IN THEIR TRUCK

Close-ups showed damage along Natural Bridge Avenue.

Several blocks have damaged buildings, with debris scattered across parking lots and the median of Natural Bridge Avenue was a mess.

WOMAN KILLED AFTER CHURCH ROOF COLLAPSES DURING TORNADO STRIKE IN ST. LOUIS

More photos showed power crews in action, working to restore electricity to thousands of St. Louisans who lost power during the storm.

Dozens of electrical trucks are parked along the streets around damaged homes and businesses.

As of Tuesday, 17,000 people in the city were still without power, according to FindEnergy.com.

ST. LOUIS FOOD TRUCK OWNER KILLED DURING STORMS LEAVES BEHIND 7 CHILDREN: 'HE ALWAYS SHOWED UP WITH A HUG'

More satellite images from down the street on Ashland Avenue showed a once-normal-looking neighborhood now touched by disaster.

Debris littered the streets and some homes are destroyed, while others remain undisturbed as if nothing had happened.

Before-and-after photos from Nearmap show another part of the city in March and then after the twister.

The images showcased the extent of damage, with trees uprooted or knocked over.

Through loss and devastation, the city continues working around the clock to restore power and remove trees, Spencer said Tuesday morning. Crews are also working to repair traffic signals and fallen light poles.

Seven people died in Missouri, after two additional deaths were reported in the Bootheel in Scott County.

Donations to the City of St. Louis's tornado relief fund can be made by clicking this link.