Indy 500 faces wet weather for race's first broadcast on FOX

INDIANAPOLIS – The 109th Indy 500 race is set for Sunday, but there could be some weather that affects "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Widely known as one of the biggest races in the world, it will feature professional drivers facing off in front of a sold-out crowd of 350,000 people.

The FOX Forecast Center anticipates a few morning showers on race day, with about a 40% chance of precipitation. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

If the wet weather leads to a delay, it wouldn't be the first time. The race was delayed by four hours in 2024 because of severe weather in the area.

According to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there have only been seven instances of rain causing a shortened race.

It happened most recently in 2007, when the race was reduced to 166 laps compared to the normal 200. The race was delayed for 2 hours, 57 minutes, because of precipitation falling during Lap 113. It was officially over once the rain started again, resulting in the stoppage of the race at the 415-mile mark.

Be sure to tune into this year’s big race, airing for the first time on FOX Sports.