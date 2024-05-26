Indy 500 delayed as severe storms rumble through Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The start of the Indy 500 was delayed Sunday as severe storms moved across Indianapolis.

The severe weather was a continuation of deadly storms that ripped across America’s heartland overnight, producing powerful tornadoes along the way.

Three-hour radar loop. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings (yellow), Tornado Warnings (red), confirmed Tornado Warnings (purple), Flash Flood Warnings (green) and Flash Flood Emergencies (pink) are also shown.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials paused the pre-race ceremonies and asked fans to evacuate the grandstands and Snake Pit.

"Spectators are encouraged to follow the instructions of IMS team members," officials said in a statement posted on the venue’s website. "They should exit the grandstands in an orderly fashion and implement their personal safety plans."

Fans were allowed to return about three hours later. Officials scheduled the green flag for 4:44 p.m. ET, about four hours after the original start time.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Sunday morning for Indianapolis, including the Speedway.

Forecast models show that once Sunday morning’s line of storms moves east, Indianapolis should have a break in stormy weather until the evening.