Indy 500 delayed as severe storms rumble through Indianapolis

Fans were told to evacuate the grandstands and Snake Pit on Sunday as lightning approached the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
INDIANAPOLIS – The start of the Indy 500 was delayed Sunday as severe storms moved across Indianapolis.

The severe weather was a continuation of deadly storms that ripped across America’s heartland overnight, producing powerful tornadoes along the way.

Three-hour radar loop. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings (yellow), Tornado Warnings (red), confirmed Tornado Warnings (purple), Flash Flood Warnings (green) and Flash Flood Emergencies (pink) are also shown.
(FOX Weather)

 

At 11:15 a.m. ET, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials paused the pre-race ceremonies and asked fans to evacuate the grandstands and Snake Pit. 

"Spectators are encouraged to follow the instructions of IMS team members," officials said in a statement posted on the venue’s website. "They should exit the grandstands in an orderly fashion and implement their personal safety plans."

Fans were allowed to return about three hours later. Officials scheduled the green flag for 4:44 p.m. ET, about four hours after the original start time.

  Racing flags wave in the rain during a rain delay before the start of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Image 1 of 4

    Racing flags wave in the rain during a rain delay before the start of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire )

  A weather advisory is seen on the screens of the Pagoda before the start of the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Image 2 of 4

    A weather advisory is seen on the screens of the Pagoda before the start of the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire)

  Fans attend the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Image 3 of 4

    Fans attend the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (James Gilbert)

  Fans wait for the rain to stop as the start is delayed for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 4

    Fans wait for the rain to stop as the start is delayed for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert)

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Sunday morning for Indianapolis, including the Speedway.

Forecast models show that once Sunday morning’s line of storms moves east, Indianapolis should have a break in stormy weather until the evening.

