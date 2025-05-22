Kentucky couple loses arms to tornado's fury while clinging to each other: 'Definition of true love'

LONDON, Ky. – Paul and Gail Klein's love story is not just one of tragedy. It's about the extraordinary power and enduring love that a true couple can only share even in their darkest hour.

The London, Kentucky, lovebirds faced hell on Earth just before midnight last Friday as a monstrous EF-4 tornado tore through Laurel County, claiming 17 lives. Yet their bond remained unbroken as their world shattered around them.

While the nearly mile-wide behemoth spun closer to their close-knit town, the Kleins were in their bedroom – a room that no longer exists. Their home, everything they knew, was ripped away in an instant.

As the storm's 170-mph winds roared, they clung to each other. However, the very force that tore their home apart also claimed their arms, each losing an opposite limb.

The couple's nieces, Brandy Bowman and Taylor Baker, spoke to FOX Weather as they shared the harrowing details of that night.

"They were actually holding, like hugging each other," Bowman recounted, her voice tinged with emotion. "We're not sure what fell on them, but it just completely took their arms off."

Despite the crushing weight of grief and shock, Paul Klein immediately went to his wife and, through tears, whispered their sacred wedding vows.

"They are the definition of true love," Baker affirmed. "They are so sweet. They love each other so much."

As the tornado's roar faded, neighbors were quickly drawn by the Kleins' desperate cries. One heroic neighbor, thinking fast, applied a tourniquet to Gail Klein's severed arm, a decisive act that undoubtedly saved her life.

Paul Klein is recovering from the amputation of his arm below the elbow. His wife, however, remains in critical condition and on life support.

Her injuries are extensive and brutal: a broken collarbone, a punctured lung, shattered ribs, severe lacerations and the devastating loss of her arm from the shoulder down.

Family members said their journey ahead is fraught with immense challenges, including staggering medical bills and the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch.

Even in the face of such profound adversity, the Kleins' survival and enduring love have touched hearts far beyond their small town.

At last check, more than $32,000 has been contributed to a GoFundMe campaign established to alleviate the financial burden of their extensive medical care and the monumental effort required to rebuild their home and replace everything.

"We're just trying to do anything we can to lighten the burden that they're going to carry now," Baker shared, as all hope seemed once lost.

The Kleins' love, however, remained defiant in a powerful promise. All that mattered was each other.