Rare May nor’easter pounds Northeast with powerful winds, soaking rain ahead of holiday weekend

A powerful, late-season nor’easter is slamming portions of the Northeast with driving rain, strong northeast winds.

The heaviest rainfall, totaling 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts, is expected.

Strong winds could impact Memorial Day travel for millions.

Heavy snow in the White Mountains is expected to bring dangerous hiking conditions.

BOSTON – A rare May nor’easter is sweeping across the Northeast on Thursday, bringing cool, windswept rain to millions hoping to get an early jump on Memorial Day weekend travel.

A nor’easter doesn’t need snow to fall. It's simply an area of low pressure with strong northeasterly winds off the Atlantic Ocean.

Two areas of low pressure — one across the interior and another formed off the mid-Atlantic coast — are causing misery.

The interior low-pressure system already packed a punch in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening as a line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pittsburgh area, prompting a Tornado Watch and a few radar-indicated Tornado Warnings. There haven’t been any reports of tornado touchdowns, but the storms brought some heavy rain that led to flooding in Pittsburgh.

Coastal low bringing heavy rain, wind to New England

This graphic shows forecast rain totals.

The coastal low-pressure system is taking shape south of Long Island in New York. The low is expected to continue to strengthen and peak in intensity later on Thursday afternoon. It’s expected to bring steady, sometimes heavy rain from the Tri-State area up through New England.

Rain totals are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches, with some locally higher amounts in elevated terrain and along the Northeast and New England coasts.

Flash flooding is also a possibility, and the Weather Prediction Center has placed portions of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire under a Level 1 out of 4 threat.

This graphic shows forecast wind gusts.

Wind will also be a problem, especially from eastern Long Island up through the New England coast. Wind gusts higher than 40 mph are likely, with some gusts expected to exceed 55 mph.

While winds of that strength likely won’t take down too many trees, there could be delays at major airports across the region, especially in Boston.

This graphic shows wind alerts in effect.

Wind alerts have been posted for much of the New England coast through Friday morning.

Strong winds could also cause issues at the beach. While astronomical tides are not particularly high, a 1.5 to 2.5-foot water rise is still possible. If that occurs, minor coastal flooding could be a concern.

This graphic shows coastal flood alerts in effect.

Coastal Flood Advisors are also in effect for portions of the Northeast and New England.

In the highest peaks of the White Mountains, the nor’easter will pull in enough cool air to produce off-season snow accumulation, mainly above 1,500 feet. The heaviest amounts of snow will be on peaks above 3,000 feet in the Presidential Range, including Mount Washington in New Hampshire.