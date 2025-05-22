Arizona's Cody Fire scorches 1,000 acres near Tucson, prompting evacuations

ORACLE, Ariz.– A wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in Arizona has quickly burned 1,000 acres, triggering evacuation orders.

The Cody Fire began around 3:30 p.m. local time in the Coronado National Forest outside of Tucson and spread to 1,000 acres within six hours. Evacuations were ordered for several areas around the fire in the town of Oracle.

Several more zones in Oracle, as well as the town of San Manuel, are in "set" status, meaning evacuations could be ordered at any time.

The Cody Fire is currently 0% contained.

The Coronado National Forest division of the U.S. Forest Service said the fire continued its spread overnight, pushing eastward.

Dry conditions and low humidity, creating extreme fire conditions, will continue into Thursday.

Wind gusts are expected to pick up Thursday afternoon and shift to the southwest. Peak gusts could reach nearly 30 mph.

Firefighters continue fighting the fire with on-the-ground and aerial tactics, working to establish containment lines.

A temporary flight restriction is in place for areas surrounding the fire.