FOX Weather Quiz Time: Brush up on hurricane history

Are you a weather trivia wiz? Find out with these five questions.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather

This week, NOAA released its forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season. Before the season officially starts on June 1, let’s find out how much you remember about the monster hurricanes of the past.

Click here to start our five-question quiz.

Be sure to jot down how many you got correct so you’ll know how you rank at the end.

Need a hint? You’ll find the answer to one of the questions in the video below.

Good luck!

More than a decade later, some communities in New Orleans are still trying to recover from Hurricane Katrina.

A look back at Hurricane Katrina

