Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather eyes millions in Midwest as flooding swamps mid-Atlantic

It's Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Tornadoes, large hail threaten millions in Midwest as multiday severe weather threat begins Wednesday

Tens of millions of people from the Upper Midwest to the Ohio Valley are on alert as a multiday severe weather threat begins Wednesday, with forecasters warning of storms capable of producing tornadoes , large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The FOX Forecast Center said the strongest instability and storm energy on Wednesday will be found from the Kansas - Nebraska border northward into the Dakotas beginning late Wednesday afternoon. Large hail is expected to be the primary threat, with a growing risk for tornadoes to develop later Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the severe weather threat will shift east. More than 16 million people in cities like Chicago and Naperville in Illinois , Milwaukee and Madison in Wisconsin and Grand Rapids in Michigan have been placed in a Level 3 out of 5 threat on Thursday.

Flash flooding swamps mid-Atlantic, Appalachians as search underway for missing 12-year-old boy

A dire Flash Flood Emergency was issued in western Maryland on Tuesday as a slow-moving but potent storm system that slammed the Southeast with torrential rain and severe weather inched its way toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast .

Another Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Greene and Madison counties in Virginia on Tuesday evening, as first responders in Albemarle County, Virginia, said they were still searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters.

Texas heat to surpass fury of all US deserts as triple-digit temperatures reach historic levels

The scorching heat descending upon the Lone Star State will be so extreme that thermometers are forecast to climb higher than the sun -baked sands of all the U.S. deserts, with high temperatures possibly reaching close to 115 degrees along the Rio Grande.

The FOX Forecast Center said major cities like Austin and San Antonio can expect record-breaking triple-digit temperatures through Sunday.

The hottest conditions will likely peak on Wednesday into Thursday, when all-time heat records for the month of May could be shattered. By the time the heat wave ends, hundreds of daily records are likely to be broken.

The extreme heat has triggered Heat Advisories and even Extreme Heat Warnings .

Watch this: Florida alligator with chair on its head comes knocking on Fort Myers door

Knock, knock. Who's there? Oh, just your friendly neighborhood alligator.

Residents in a Florida neighborhood got a surprise at their doors Friday in the form of an alligator with a lawn chair stuck on its head.

Video shared by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the alligator with a chair on its head arrive on a small front porch of an apartment in Fort Myers . The next shot shows the alligator in a different doorway, this time chair-free.

