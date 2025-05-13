Flood threat emerges in Washington as millions along East Coast brace for more rounds of rain, storms

WASHINGTON – A slow-moving but potent storm system that slammed the Southeast with torrential rain and severe weather is finally inching its way toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, putting millions of people in cities like Washington and Baltimore at risk of flash flooding.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

As the area of low pressure continues on its journey to the northeast, it’s pulling in moisture from the Atlantic Ocean, setting the stage for more widespread rain and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition, the flood threat is growing along the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast due to the risk of torrential rain.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has highlighted portions of several states where there's a risk of flooding from the Southeast and Ohio Valley to the Northeast. However, the WPC placed areas of the mid-Atlantic, including Washington and Baltimore, in a Level 2 out of 4 threat of flash flooding on Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said that rain totals are expected to be highest in the mid-Atlantic over the next few days, but parts of the Northeast could also pick up a few inches of rain by the time this latest system moves out of the region.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals.

Some severe weather could also be a concern as the storm system roars across the region.

The FOX Forecast Center said powerful thunderstorms are possible in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday, but the risk is relatively low.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 14.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) highlighted portions of West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and coastal Maryland in a Level 1 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes cities like Raleigh in North Carolina and Norfolk in Virginia.

The threat expands on Wednesday, with cities along the Interstate 95 corridor from the Carolinas to the Northeast also in a Level 1 threat.

This includes cities like Charleston in South Carolina, Raleigh in North Carolina, Norfolk in Virginia and Washington, D.C.