Helene-ravaged western North Carolina faces 'first noteworthy flood threat' since catastrophic hurricane

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Areas of western North Carolina still in recovery mode due to the deadly destruction caused by Hurricane Helene last year are again on alert for flash flooding as a potent storm system brings rounds of torrential rain and thunderstorms to communities across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

The FOX Forecast Center said this is the same system that brought flooding rain and severe weather, including reports of tornadoes and waterspouts, to cities along the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

And while the rain was a nuisance in Florida over Mother’s Day weekend, it was beneficial as the Sunshine State deals with its worst drought since 2012.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said that after lingering over the Southeast over the weekend, a stubborn area of low pressure will finally begin to lift into the Tennessee Valley starting on Monday.

As it does so, a new round of widespread rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop across the Southeast and southern mid-Atlantic, especially within the warm, moisture-rich air mass surging ahead of a cold front.

That setup will help to focus moisture along two key areas – one along the Southeast coast, and another across the upslope terrain of the southern Appalachians.

Those areas, especially the higher elevations from northern Georgia through western North Carolina and into Virginia, are more sensitive to enhanced rain due to lower flash flood thresholds and the lingering vulnerability from Hurricane Helene.

"It is eight months since Hurricane Helene just devastated parts of our country," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "You think about western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, just changed forever. And they are still recovering. But with today’s flash flood threat, the recovery process could become more complicated."

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Flash flooding is a concern up and down the East Coast on Monday, but NOAA's Weather Prediction Center placed portions of South Florida, including Miami, in a Level 3 out of 4 flash flood threat.

To the north, through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, a Level 2 out of 4 threat exists.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Monday, May 12, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



"The potential for flash flooding, even landslides, being mentioned by the National Weather Service office, there’s a lot of concern for these communities," Merwin continued.

Even the NWS office in Greenville, South Carolina, has warned residents about the flood potential.

"While the flooding from this event is not expected to be on the higher end, it’s the first noteworthy flood threat that our area has seen since Helene," the NWS said.

It's important to note that the flood threat in western North Carolina isn't anywhere near the threat that was seen when Helene plowed across the region, but there is still a danger.

"Using the words from the National Weather Service office, since they went through the disaster," Merwin said. "That not only remarks a psychology aspect of this, but also a safety aspect. The fact that we could see landslides, a very important thing to communicate as we’re trying to rebuild and move forward."

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, May 12.

(FOX Weather)



There’s also a severe weather threat across the region.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center placed millions of people in cities like Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville in Florida, as well as Atlanta, in a Level 1 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

Thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and even some tornadoes.

The FOX Forecast Center said the system is expected to move out of the Southeast by Tuesday, gradually diminishing the flash flood threat. However, rainfall totals throughout the duration of the event are expected to range from 3 to 5 inches across much of the Southeast.

Some parts of the Appalachian Mountains in the western Carolinas could see 5 inches or more of rain.