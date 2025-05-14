Texas heat to surpass fury of all US deserts as triple-digit temperatures reach historic levels

AUSTIN, Texas – Prepare for an inferno in Central Texas.

The scorching heat descending upon the Lone Star State will be so extreme that thermometers are forecast to climb higher than the sun-baked sands of all the U.S. deserts, with high temperatures possibly reaching close to 115 degrees along the Rio Grande.

The FOX Forecast Center said major cities like Austin and San Antonio can expect record-breaking triple-digit temperatures through Sunday.

The hottest conditions will likely peak on Wednesday into Thursday, when all-time heat records for the month of May could be shattered. By the time the heat wave ends, hundreds of daily records are likely to be broken.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A look at the potential record-high temperatures on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



The extreme heat has triggered Heat Advisories and even Extreme Heat Warnings.

These are the first Extreme Heat Warnings to be issued since the name was changed from "Excessive Heat Warning." This was done as the National Weather Service continues to work on making alerts easier to understand for the public.

HEAT ALERTS ARE GETTING NEW NAMES THIS SUMMER FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A look at the heat alerts posted in Texas.

(FOX Weather)



For many locations west of Interstate 35 and south of Interstate 20, temperatures will likely exceed 100 degrees, marking the first real taste of summer this year. Even the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is forecast to reach 100 degrees on Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A look at the forecast high temperatures in Texas through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Some relief may come by the end of the week, but temperatures will likely remain in the 90s through the weekend and may potentially remain record-breaking.

This surge of heat will also coincide with the next severe storm threat across the South and Midwest on Thursday and Friday.