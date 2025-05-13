Hurricane survey highlights surprising results for those in impact zones

TAMPA, Fla. – Following what is considered to be the third most destructive hurricane season on record, a survey conducted by the American Automobile Association found shifting ideologies regarding how to protect lives and property before the next cyclone hits.

According to the AAA survey, 84% of respondents in Florida said they make advanced preparations for hurricane season or severe weather - more than 20% higher than the next closest state.

The group did not specifically state what was behind the large number of respondents who plan to prepare for a hurricane, but undoubtedly, recent bouts with cyclones such as Milton, Helene and Ian likely played some sort of role.

"The severity of the 2024 hurricane season was a stark reminder of how vulnerable we are to natural disasters," Jennifer Pintacuda, president of AAA’s Florida-based insurance companies, said in a statement.

An estimated $130 billion in damage was produced during the 2024 hurricane season, with most of the destruction occurring in the AAA-surveyed states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Despite Floridians making preparations, they are the least likely to evacuate when a hurricane threatens, with residents in North Carolina most likely to heed the advice to leave, the survey found.

The Tar Heel State annually ranks as one of the highest in terms of compliance with evacuation orders.

A common reason for coastal residents not leaving their homes is the need to stay near their property to ensure its safety and to address any problems that arise.

Other common responses included believing that the forecast was incorrect, not having a safe option for their pets, financial reasons and simply not knowing where to go ahead of a storm.

AAA also asked respondents about flood insurance, with Florida leading the way with 34% of respondents stating they were covered by an active policy.

In all other southern states, including North Carolina, no more than 25% of the population reported having an active flood insurance policy.

"Financial protection is just as vital as stocking up on supplies," Pintacuda stated. "Having the right coverage can make all the difference when disaster strikes."

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and will run for 183 days through Nov. 30, but there have been a few signals indicating the season may not be what is considered to be hyperactive.

Entering the final month before the start of the season, water temperatures were around 2 degrees cooler than last year, which can decrease instability in the main development region.

In April, Colorado State University released its outlook for the 2025 hurricanes and said it expects 17 named storms to form, nine hurricanes, and four of the hurricanes to strengthen into Categories 3, 4 or 5.

The first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will be Andrea, followed by Barry, Chantal, and Dexter.