See it: Florida alligator with chair on its head comes knocking on Fort Myers door

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Knock, knock. Who's there? Oh, just your friendly neighborhood alligator.

Residents in a Florida neighborhood got a surprise at their doors Friday in the form of an alligator with a lawn chair stuck on its head.

Video shared by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the alligator with a chair on its head arrive on a small front porch of an apartment in Fort Myers. The next shot shows the alligator in a different doorway, this time chair-free.

Lee County sheriff's deputies and an alligator trapper with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission responded to wrangle and remove the gator.

The video showed the FWC alligator trapper cautiously approaching the reptile with a large snare pole.

As the video continues, it cuts to the deputies and alligator trapper wrangling the gator, ready to hoist the creature up into the back of a truck.

They succeed in getting the massive gator secured, and it takes four people to get it onto the truck bed.

Lee County Sheriff's Office said the alligator was "secured and handed over to the trapper safely."

Alligators live in all of Florida's 67 counties, according to Florida Fish & Wildlife, and have a healthy population throughout the state.